When Christians Hurt Each Other

A Christian university professor and an evangelical pastor who've been wounded by fellow Christians have written a heartfelt book that engages their pain but also explains why they cannot give up on the Church.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Ted Kluck and Ronnie Martin, authors of the book The Bride(zilla) of Christ: What to Do When God's People Hurt God's People, said they hope that through the telling of their own stories of being hurt by people in the church, readers might feel less alone while still celebrating Christ's Church at the end of the day. And that is because the Church is God's redemptive institution in the world today.

