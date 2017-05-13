When Church and Yoga Collide!

An Anglican church in Wales might face boycott from some in the community after it banned "non-Christian" yoga from the premises.

St. David's Church in Ceredigion decided not to allow yoga as part of its community center offerings, concerned that the practice that originated in India "might be seen to be in conflict with Christian values and belief," according to The Telegraph.

Some have apparently warned that yoga philosophy "teaches participants to focus on oneself, instead of on the one true God."

A Church in Wales spokesman clarified some of the church's rules:

"There is no problem to have alcohol in the building, but alcohol is not to be sold. Pilates is allowed, but not yoga. Also no activity of non-Christian activity."

