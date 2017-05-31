When Do Schools End for Summer 2017 in New York City, LA, Washington DC?

Summer is just around the corner, which means the school year will be over soon. For students in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., vacation could come as early as next week.

(Photo: Pixabay)A beach scene.

Memorial Day has come and gone, a holiday where kids are not required to hit the books and to simply remember the heroes of the armed forces who died while serving the country.

Students will soon be back to school, but it won't be long before summertime kicks in. They can expect the school year to end as early as first week of June. For some, it could take place around late June.

Of course, schools do not follow the same schedule when it comes to the holiday breaks and the end of school terms, but the last day of school usually falls on the first and second weeks of June.

Schools in D.C. could start their vacation around June 14, but those in Los Angeles could move to it earlier at June 9. Students in New York City might have to wait a little longer with June 22 as the last day of school, as per the city's Department of Education.

A mid-June start would mean that summer break will end the middle of August. If the vacation started later in the month, it will likely last up to the day after Labor Day, which falls Sept. 4 this year.

Summer break will be a time for fun and relaxation, which is why parents and kids who are planning to travel will have to prepare for some price hikes.

According to The Sun, hotels, airlines and other tour operators increase their prices when summer kicks off knowing that there will be a surge of vacationers and travelers.

Those who will be alright with staying at home for the break will also have a lot to get busy themselves with whatever that piques their interests, may it be books, games or TV.