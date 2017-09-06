When Do the Clocks Change in the USA, UK?

Wikimedia Commons/Paul Eggert/Blank-Map-World-Subdivisions Daylight Savings Time chart (BLUE: DST is used, ORANGE: DST is no longer used, RED: DST has never been used)

As the autumn season approaches, the clocks will change again for the second time this year.

So, when does it take place in the United States and the United Kingdom?

Most parts of the United States will revert back to standard time on the first Sunday of November. As per Time and Date, the time zone will switch to EST from EDT on Nov. 5. It takes place at 2:00 a.m. in the U.S. to minimize disruption in people's schedules and for businesses operating around this hour.

Earlier this year, on Mar. 12, Daylight Saving Time began, moving the clock one hour forward. Next year, on Mar. 11, the clock will do this again.

It has to be noted though that Daylight Saving Time is not being observed some U.S. territories like Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Arizona, the Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

As for the United Kingdom, the clocks change during the last weekend of October each year. According to Coventry Telegraph, this year, they will change in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 29. The timezone will move back from BST to GMT, which means that U.K. will be an hour behind.

For those who are still confused if the how the clock moves during changes, two things that need to be remembered is that the clock moves forward during the spring and falls backward in autumn.

This is the second time this year that the clock will change by one hour. Next year, clocks will move forward an hour again during spring, on Mar. 25, in the UK.

First introduced in 1907 by British builder William Willett, the Daylight Saving Time system's purpose is to make better use of daytime and to prevent people from wasting it during summertime. Its main goal was to get people out of bed earlier during the summer and for them to become more productive.