When Does Ramadan 2017 End in the USA?

Ramadan is a sacred month that is observed by Muslims. In the United States, Ramadan began at sundown on May 26 and will end, also at sundown, on June 24.

Muslims wait to perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore.

For those who are unaware, Ramadan is observed in order to commemorate the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. During this month, Muslims practice fasting every day from dawn to sunset, during which they enter a deep spiritual meditation. In addition to that, Muslims also study the Quran and take part in prayer.

Known as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, fasting during Ramadan is mandatory for Muslims, with certain exceptions to the rule. During this time, Muslims do not eat or drink anything. They also practice abstinence from any sort of sexual activity, as well as smoking cigarettes. However, fasting only takes place from dawn to sunset, which means eating before dawn and after sunset is done.

Some Muslim countries do not allow eating or drinking in public during daytime on the month of Ramadan. The rule applies even to those who are not Muslim. However, in the United States, this is not the case. Being more considerate of others, though, is never a bad thing.

The dates of Ramadan are not fixed. They change every year because the Islamic calendar follows the lunar calendar. This means that it looks to the cycles of the moon. In the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is actually the name of the ninth month.

And while there are many practices during the month of Ramadan, it is also a time of love and happiness during which Muslims get to spend time with their friends and families. The end of Ramadan is greeted with Eid al-Fitr (the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast), a celebration that lasts three days and even involves giving gifts to others.