When Does Ramadan 2017 End? What is Eid al-Fitr?

The end of Ramadan is here, which means Muslims all over the globe will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a religious festival that typically lasts three days in most Muslim countries.

REUTERS/Edgar SuMuslims wait to perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore.

Ramadan commenced at sundown on May 26 in the United States. It is a month-long practice where Muslims observe fasting and self-reflection. During this time, Muslims fast every day from dawn to sunset to allow for deeper spiritual meditation, prayer and the study of the Quran. It is a time to strengthen their relationships with their god.

Muslims also observe Ramadan in remembrance of the month the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

This year, Ramadan concludes at sundown of June 24 in the United States. The dates it is observed change every year because it abides by the lunar calendar. The ending of Ramadan is greeted with Eid al-Fitr, which translates to the "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast."

Eid al-Fitr spans three days, all of which are usually public holidays in most Muslim countries. However, the same cannot be said for the United States, though time off for Muslims are usually allowed by several schools and employers. Most Muslims residing in the United States will celebrate on Sunday.

And while Ramadan is a time for prayer and devotion, attacks by the Islamic State have increased during the sacred month.

"Extremists like the Islamic State turn the spirituality of Ramadan upside down and deploy it as weapon of choice against real and imagined enemies," the author of "ISIS: A History" and London School of Economics professor Fawaz Gerges said (via Los Angeles Times). "They claim that the Islamic community face an existential threat and say that the fate of the Islamic community rests on their individual effort."

Regardless, Eid al-Fitr is a celebration and a chance to spend time with family and friends. Gifts are exchanged, and Muslims convene at mosques to carry out Eid Prayer.