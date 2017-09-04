When Does Summer 2017 End?

(Photo: Pixabay)

Labor Day usually marks the end of the summer with people planning their final trips to bask in the summertime, but when does the sunny season exactly draw to a close?

The last day of summer is marked by the fall or autumnal equinox, which is defined as the astronomical beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

The fall equinox begins on Friday, Sept. 22, this year. All throughout the season, there should be equal hours of day and night — about 12 hours long.

As explained on Almanac.com, equinox means "equal night" so daytime should be the same length as nighttime during fall — unlike during summer, where people get more sun due to the longer hours of day.

Fall would also mean that nights will usually be below freezing temperatures as the days get shorter. The website continues:

The Sun crosses the celestial equator going southward; it rises exactly due east and sets exactly due west. During the equinox, the Sun crosses what we call the "celestial equator" (just imagine the line that marks the equator on Earth extending up into the sky) from north to south. At this point, the amount of nighttime and daytime are roughly equal to each other.

In North America, flowers bloom and leaves from trees will drop, giving the surroundings a bit more color. With summer out and autumn in, the excitement for occasions like Halloween and Thanksgiving also sets off.

While fall will give individuals a lot of reason to go outside like baseball and the vibrant scenery, the season also allows for some amazing days inside the house due to the return or start of a litany of television shows.

Fall usually runs from September to November, but the winter solstice, which marks the change to the cold season, does not formally take place, until Thursday, Dec. 21.