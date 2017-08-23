When Is Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather? Tickets, TV, Live Stream Info for Las Vegas Fight

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will finally face off in Las Vegas this weekend in what is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated fights of the decade. For those who are eager to watch these two men clash, here are all the details on how to watch the fight.

Facebook/ShoBoxing A promotional image for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.

Going into the fight, both men have been out of the ring or octagon for quite some time. McGregor has not fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship league since November 2016 while Mayweather's last bout was back in 2015 where he triumphed over Andre Berto.

This will be 40-year-old Mayweather's 50th professional fight and is projected to be worth over half a billion dollars. McGregor will reportedly earn $100 million for the fight while Mayweather is thought to have negotiated a bigger slice of the profits.

Obviously, this fight will be about each fighter's pride, not the money. Still, the fight is expected to break all television box-office records to date, even bigger than the so-called "fight of the century" between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The match will be held this coming Saturday, Aug. 26, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The venue has a seating capacity 20,000 for ring-based events and is expected to be packed.

For those who will be watching at home, the fight will be live on Showtime pay-per-view which is available for purchase through viewers' respective cable providers. The fight can also be streamed online via ShowtimePPV.com, UFC.tv and the PlayStation Store. All streaming options will cost $99.95.

The match can also be watched at theaters after it was revealed that Mayweather Promotions and Fathom Events have teamed up to bring the fight to the big screen across the nation. Ticket sales vary across the country so interested spectators should check with their local cinemas for prices.