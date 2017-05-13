When is Eid al-Fitr in 2017? Muslim Festival Ends Holy Month in Prayer and Celebration

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and it will be celebrated this year between Sunday, June 25, and Monday, June 26.

Reuters/Andreas Fitri AtmokoMuslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015.

Eid al-Fitr, or simply known as Eid, is considered to be the most important day in the Muslim calendar. It ushers in the annual festival following the month-long fasting done during Ramadan and is a day that gives people a chance to thank Allah for the strength of faith and mind that has been bestowed upon them during the holy month. On this day, Muslims come together to celebrate the feeling of happiness and accomplishment they feel after successfully completing their holy duties.

The date of the festival varies each year owing to the fact that the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sun, and the Islamic calendar, which is, in turn, based on the moon, move on different cycles. This means that Eid also moves about 11 days every year in the solar-based Gregorian calendar.

The date of Eid al-Fitr may also vary from country to country based on when the new crescent moon, known as 'Shawwal,' is seen.

On the first morning of Eid, Muslims are expected to put on their finest garments and gather at the local mosques for the Salat al-Eid prayers. They would, later on, share in their very first breakfast since Ramadan.

In countries like the United Kingdom, there are events and festivals being held to commemorate the event. Muslims can enjoy Arabic arts and crafts, games, food and parades in celebration of the Eid.

Eid al-Fitr, which is also known as the Lesser Eid should not be confused with the other Eid celebration known as Eid al-Adha or Greater Eid. While the Lesser Eid comes right after the holy month of Ramadan, the Greater Eid comes much later in the year and is said to commemorate Ibrahim's willingness to offer his son up to Allah.