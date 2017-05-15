When Is Father's Day 2017 in USA?

Now that Mother's Day has come and gone, it is time to look forward to the special day dedicated to the dads and dad figures around the world — Father's Day.

(Photo: Pixabay)Father's Day is almost here.

Much like Mother's Day, Father's Day has no fixed date. It is always celebrated during the third Sunday of June. This year, the holiday falls on June 18.

On this day, children of all ages honor the contribution and the impact their fathers and father figures have or had on their lives. The world has been doing so for over a hundred years, as per Time and Date.

The site says that the establishment of Father's Day had to do with a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd. She and her five siblings were raised by his father after her mother died.

Dodd, who took inspiration from Anna Jarvis aka the woman who pushed for Mother's Day celebrations, felt like her father deserved the same appreciation, leading her to make Father's Day happen. The first one was celebrated in 1910.

According to The Sun, however, the origin of Father's Day can be traced as far back as the Middle Ages although it was former United States President Lyndon B. Johnson who issued the first presidential proclamation celebrating fathers back in 1966.

He was also the one who chose the third Sunday of June as the day for the event. Former U.S. President Richard Nixon then made it the event an official national holiday by 1972.

There are tons of ways to take part in Father's Day depending on the family tradition and the personality of the special man in their lives.

During this day, children will send extra love to their dads by giving them greeting cards or gifts and treating them out for dinner or lunch.

There is still a month left to prepare for the Father's Day so there is plenty of time to make sure dad is extra happy on June 18.