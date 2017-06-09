When Is Full Moon in June 2017: How to See the Strawberry Moon

The annual "strawberry moon" has risen and is set to stay in its fullest point until Friday night.

Pixabay/jrperesImage used for illustration purposes only.

The so-called strawberry moon, however, does not appear to have the same color as the fruit. According to AL.com, it got its nickname from the Algonquin Indian tribe, who believed that June's full moon signals that best time to pick strawberries.

At around 9:09 a.m. EST on Friday, June 9, the strawberry moon will reach its fullest point. According to EarthSky, the moon does so while it lies about 30,000 miles farther from Earth than this year's closest new moon, which was visible on May 25. However, since the sun will already be up at that time, those who wish to watch the moon from North America will have to wait until Friday's sunset to see the strawberry moon at its brightest.

June's full moon is also called the "mini moon," which is the opposite of the super moon. While super moons appear bigger in the sky because of its close proximity to Earth at a given time, the mini moon will appear to be so much smaller.

For those who do not have the time to watch the strawberry moon on Friday night, NJ.com suggests that people check out the near-full moon when it rises in the eastern sky at around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Meanwhile, for those who do want to wait up for Friday's strawberry moon, Mark Tarello, chief meteorologist at KEYC News 12, shared on Twitter that the planet Saturn will show up beside the moon in the southeast sky. To the naked eye, it will appear to be a small star-like figure with a yellowish glow.

PASS IT ON: Planet Saturn will appear next to the Moon this Friday night in the southeast sky! #Space pic.twitter.com/PzOmdgeHFD — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) June 7, 2017

Lastly, June's full moon is also believed to have a spiritual meaning. Apart from strawberry moon and mini moon, it is also known as the "strong sun moon." According to Refinery29, this month's full moon will bring in a "renewed sense of energy and purpose."