When Is Jill Dillard Due Date?

'Counting On' airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.

The Duggar family is about to get a little bit bigger as Jill Dillard is expecting another baby boy with husband Derick really soon.

Jill and Derick announced the news to PEOPLE in December of last year. The pregnancy is currently being covered in "Counting On," the reality show that follows the Duggar kids.

"We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" Jill and Derick told the publication in 2015. "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

In early June, the couple took to the Duggar family blog to announce that they have decided on a name for their baby boy: Samuel Scott Dillard. The pair accompanied the post with family photos showing Jill with her big baby bump.

As shown on the recent episode of "Counting On," Jill and Derick revealed their baby's sex by arranging a scavenger hunt for their family, including other Duggar siblings. They constructed clues for two teams to solve, which ended with a package containing a baby boy's clothes. Jill and Derick's respective mothers also joined them for the ultrasound when they first found out the baby's sex.

Of course, it is important to note that "Counting On" episodes are filmed way before they are aired, so that would mean the scavenger hunt took place earlier this year.

Although Jill and Derick have not revealed an exact due date, it is believed that Jill will give birth to Samuel soon. This much was revealed in the most recent Duggar family update posted in late June.

"We are looking forward to the arrival of little Samuel Scott very soon," the post reads. "Jill and baby have continued to check out well, and we appreciate your prayers for a great delivery."

