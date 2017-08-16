When Is Labor Day 2017? Dates, Events, Things to Do with Family in New York

The Labor Day weekend has always been a great way to cap off summer. While some choose to spend their time with loved ones on the beach, others opt to catch exclusive events for the three-day weekend. Listed here are a few ideas for the upcoming celebration.

REUTERS/Darren Ornitz The U.S. will celebrate a three-day Labor Day weekend this September.

Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September in the U.S. This year, the annual workers' holiday falls on Sept. 4.

Citygoers can ditch the hustle and bustle of the city for a great getaway. New York offers an array of family-friendly spots, from beaches, parks, to small towns.

For the rich and famous, the Hamptons have been a staple for the Labor Day weekend. Although most people would try to catch the last bit of warmth or sun at copper beach or the award-winning Main Beach, many cultural events are actually open to the public for the weekend.

At the Southampton Antique Fair on Saturday, Sept. 2, one can catch vintage clothing, jewelry, and other collectibles on display. Another must-see cultural spectacle is the Pollock-Krasner House and Studio, where the famous artist Jackson Pollock and wife Lee Krasner created Modern art pieces.

A few miles away from the Hamptons, vacationers can enjoy the best seafood and catch the perfect waves for surfing. And they can then end their day at the Surf Lodge with some live music.

Even during this weekend, the city of New York never sleeps. Although some businesses will close their doors during this three-day celebration, citygoers will still find a variety of establishments open.

New Yorkers can head on to the Peaches HotHouse for some Southern comfort food. But for families who want to enjoy a great meal together sans the trouble of setting up a picnic, the Schiller's Liquor Bar offers a child-friendly setup. While parents kick back and sip their drinks, their kids are entertained by staffers armed with dispense crayons.

For more festivities, New Yorkers can catch a massive Labor Day celebration at Electric Zoo. The festival will be a three-day affair. It will take place from Sept. 1, Friday, to Sept. 3, Sunday.

Electric Zoo will be at Randalls Island Park, New York City.