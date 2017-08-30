When Is Labor Day 2017? What Is the Meaning of Labor Day?

(Photo: REUTERS/Darren Ornitz) The Lower Manhattan skyline in the background as a ferry with a U.S. flag cruises along the East River in New York, September 21, 2015.

Labor Day is celebrated every first Monday of September in the United States. This year, the said holiday falls on September 4. Canada also celebrates it on the same day.

What Is the Meaning of Labor Day?

For most people, Labor Day usually means two things: one-day off and a chance to bid farewell to the summer season. However, it is also a special day dedicated to all working individuals. Since 1894, it has been celebrated as a national holiday in the United States and Canada. It is celebrated by various countries all over the globe on the International Workers Day, which falls on May 1.

What Happens During Labor Day?

Various autumn sports leagues start around Labor Day. Both the National Football League (NFL) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schedule their first games around this national holiday.

Since almost everyone is not working on Labor Day, many people flock to the malls to go shopping. Most businesses offer Labor Day discounts to attract more consumers. For some retailers, it is considered as one of the largest sales days of the year — second to Black Friday.

Who Founded Labor Day?

To this day, the real founder of Labor Day is still unknown. Previous records claim it was Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor. He also worked as general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners back in the day. McGuire reportedly came up with the idea of Labor Day to "honor those who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold."

On the other hand, recent research point to a machinist named Matthew Maguire. It is believed that Maguire, who was working as secretary of a local International Association of Machinists in New Jersey, created the holiday in 1882.