When Is Ramadan 2017 in USA? Meaning of Muslim Festival

Millions of Muslims from all around the world, from all walks of life, are entering Ramadan, the holy month, wherein they practice one of Islam's five pillars.

REUTERS/Amit Dave Muslims saying their prayers in Juma Masjid during the last Friday of Ramadan

What is Ramadan? Why do Muslims fast during this period? And for how long will they fast?

Ramadan is a month dedicated to solemn prayer and religious devotion. The holy month is a time for spiritual discipline, where five prayers per day are encouraged and vices, such as smoking, gossiping, and others, are expected to be cut down.

During the holy month, adults who practice the fate typically fast for 29–30 days. According to Islamic belief, adults, or those who have hit puberty or are 14 years and older, are obligated to fast within that period. But those who are ill, those who need to travel, and breastfeed, are exempted from this. Children, pregnant women and those going through menstrual bleeding, and the elderly are also excused from fasting when Ramadan is being observed.

To note, Muslims refrain from eating or drinking during the day, but from dusk to dawn they are allowed to fill their bellies up. Fasting is observed to show Muslims what it feels to be less fortunate, without food or drink. More importantly, religious followers exercise sawm or fasting to bring themselves closer to God. Through fasting, they are reminded that people depend on God for sustenance.

The holy month is determined from the Islamic calendar, which is based on the moon's cycle, unlike the Gregorian calendar that uses the sun's.

This 2017, Ramadan will be observed from May 27 to June 24. On the following day, the community will mark the end of the fasting with the "festival of the Breaking of the Fast" or the Eid al-Fitr, a three-day celebration.