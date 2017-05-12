When is Ramadan 2017? What Does It Commemorate?

Millions of Muslims around the word are preparing for the holy month of Ramadan. This annual event is a period of fasting and prayer for adult Muslims to commemorate the event of Muhammad receiving the Qu'ran. When will this traditional event happen this year?

Reuters/Mohamed al-SayaghiA man reads the Koran at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen June 19, 2015

Ramadan is a sacred time of celebration for the Muslims, and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, as explained by the Mirror. The traditions of the Ramadan celebration are observed to mark the time that the holy book of Quran was revealed to mankind by Allah through the Prophet Muhammad.

The sacred month of Ramadan and its practices are regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and it is considered a fundamental tradition by Muslims. The Islamic calendar is based on a lunar timetable, and thus, the month of Ramadan can last from 29 to 30 days, depending on the year.

This year, this annual tradition will start on the evening of Friday, May 26, and will proceed until Saturday, June 24. With this, Ramadan lasts for 29 days this year.

The month of Ramadan has a few special days in its course, starting with Hilal, which the day after the astronomical new moon. The Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power), or the night of the decree, is seen as the holiest night of the year. On this date, Muslims commemorate the night that they believe the Quran was first revealed to Muhammad.

The day of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. This day also marks the start of the following Lunar month, called Shawwal in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims fast during daylight hours during the month of Ramadan, abstaining from food from sunrise to sunset. The day is filled with prayers and worship as well, according to Derby Telegraph. Meals served after sundown are called Iftaar, while meals taken before dawn are called Sufur.