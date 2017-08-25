When Is the Next Solar Eclipse for the USA?

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake) People line up on a bridge as the sun emerges through fog cover before the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S., August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 44°48'38" N 124°3'40" W.

The total solar eclipse that was seen in the United States on Aug. 21 was one of the most viewed eclipses in the country. People from different states made it a point to witness the event, which was the first total solar eclipse ever experienced in the country in the last 99 years.

While most Americans got to witness the once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, there were those who missed it. For some, experiencing the said eclipse was impossible due to prior appointments, bad weather, being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or a failure to get their eclipse glasses. The good news, however, is that people do not need to wait for 99 years again to witness the rare spectacle. In fact, in seven years, the earth will be able to experience another solar eclipse again.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. will happen on April 8, 2024. This time, it will be totally visible not only in the central part of the country, but also in Mexico and east Canada, while those in North and Central America may witness a partial solar eclipse.

While the recent American eclipse was visible for a span of more than two minutes, the eclipse that will occur seven years from now will peak for more than four minutes. After the Aug. 21 eclipse, NASA reported that the 2024 eclipse will be totally visible traversing a diagonal path from Texas to Maine. Those that will be affected directly by the path of the sun, moon and earth's alignment are Austin, Texas; Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; Toledo, Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Buffalo and Rochester, New York, Montpelier, Vermont and Montreal.

While the 2024 eclipse will be visible in America, the next full coast-to-coast eclipse will not happen until 2045. During the latter eclipse, the shadow of the moon will pass through the U.S. border and will move into the eastern half of the country.