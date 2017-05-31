When is the UK Election? Which Party Is the Favorite to Win?

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May could be looking at a smaller majority than what has been anticipated when the 2017 general election happens next week.

Reuters/Neil HallAn EU flag is seen through a British Union flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 19, 2016.

The Telegraph recently reported that the Labor Party has gradually been gaining ground against the Conservatives, based on the results of a new poll that brought May's lead down to six points. The poll results came on the heels of the television debate and interview that happened on Monday, May 29.

Although the Manchester bombing has caused a brief pause to the political campaigns, the Labor Party has only continued to inch closer to narrowing the gap on the Conservatives. Earlier polls may have hinted at a potential landslide win that could've increased May's working majority in the House of Commons, but the Conservatives have been seeing significant drops in the polls since May called for an election in April.

According to some expert estimates, the Conservatives could take as much as 56 seats from the official opposition party, which should give them a 200-seat lead, owing to Ukip's collapse in popular support in the previous weeks.

Gulf News also reported that the recent debate between May and Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn may not bear any significant effect on the result of the upcoming election since it ended with no clear victor in sight. While both politicians have managed to keep their cool during the debate, both have also shown discomfort under hard questioning.

Each politician was asked a series of questions separately since May refused a head-to-head debate against Corbyn. The current UK Prime Minister was challenged about several issues over which she's been noted to have had a change of heart, like the abrupt shift in the recent plans of financing long-term care.

Corbyn, for his part, reportedly showed a notable vulnerability when asked about his stand on the authorization of military forces, his previous opposition to the Falklands War of the 1980s, and his regret over Osama Bin Laden being killed as opposed to being arrested and tried.

According to analysts, television debates generally do not affect the outcome of British general elections, but this could've given both parties, especially the Conservatives, a chance to give new life to a lackluster campaign following the Manchester bombing.

The 2017 British general election is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 8.