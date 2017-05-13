Where Communism Fell, Christianity Flourishes

Christianity across Central and Eastern Europe continues grow and flourish a quarter of a century after the fall of the Soviet Union and atheistic Communist regimes, a Pew Research Center survey has said.

The major survey, released on Wednesday, found that despite deliberate suppression of religious worship and the promotion of atheism by Communist regimes, today, solid majorities across much of the region say they believe in God, and identify with a Christian tradition, be it Orthodox or with the Roman Catholic Church.

"In many Central and Eastern European countries, religion and national identity are closely entwined. This is true in former Communist states, such as the Russian Federation and Poland, where majorities say that being Orthodox or Catholic is important to being 'truly Russian' or 'truly Polish,'" Pew said.

