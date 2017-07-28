Where Does the Bible Stand on Today's Politics?

Solomonic wisdom or partisan politics? Here's a word to the wise about Proverbs.

If the books of the Bible could vote, which would be most likely to cast a Republican ballot? According to one professor at Yale Divinity School, the book of Proverbs would be a card-carrying member of the GOP.

Joel S. Baden, a professor of Hebrew Bible, calls the Old Testament's largest collection of wise sayings "the most Republican book of the entire Bible." Writing at Politico, he rakes Florida senator Marco Rubio over the coals for tweeting verses from Proverbs.

Rubio's tweets include verses like Proverbs 16:3: "Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and your plans will succeed," and Proverbs 26:11: "As dogs return to their vomit, so fools repeat their folly."

