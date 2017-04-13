Where Is Golgotha? The Power of Christ Shown At 'Place of Skull' Is Greater Than You Think

Pexels

The power of Golgotha goes beyond what you believe. What and where is Golgotha? Directly translated as "the place of a skull," Golgotha was the hill upon which Jesus was crucified. It was a little knoll rounded with one face shaped like a skull. It's similar to the word Calvary.

Why is Golgotha so significant?

The picture of Golgotha is far from beautiful. Imagine carcasses all around and soil drenched in blood. That's what Golgotha was. It was grounds meant for the sole purpose of bearing criminals on a cross to be humiliated and executed.

Upon that hill, many of the worst criminals who deserve death died. But on that hill as well, one Man who was innocent gave up His life not for His own sins but for the sins of all mankind once and for all. That man was Jesus Christ.

The power behind the small hill

Mark 15:21-24 tells us the tale on that hill: "And they compelled a passerby, Simon of Cyrene, who was coming in from the country, the father of Alexander and Rufus, to carry his cross. And they brought him to the place called Golgotha (which means Place of a Skull). And they offered him wine mixed with myrrh, but he did not take it. And they crucified him and divided his garments among them, casting lots for them, to decide what each should take."

Why is Golgotha so important? From a historical, geological or political standpoint there was nothing special about it. But in the spiritual standpoint, that hill was marked once and for all for all eternity.

It was upon that hill that the cross of Christ was erected and the sin and shame of countless were erased once and for all. It was on that hills that the greatest enemy- death- was defeated. It was on that hill that the greatest problem- sin- was solved.

The power on Golgotha will forever be beyond our limited logic. More powerful than the most powerful nuclear sources and greater than all storms combined - only the power on Golgotha was not for our destruction but for our regeneration.

Golgotha sealed our eternal faith

What does it take to live forever? That elixir is found in the finished work at Golgotha. Romans 1:16-17 tells us, "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith for faith, as it is written, "The righteous shall live by faith."

Upon Golgotha was planted the tree of life through the death of one man as through that sacrifice we now have access to God's eternal gift of life with Him forever.