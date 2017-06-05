White House Delays U.S. Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem 'For Now'

The White House announced that the plan to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has only been delayed "for now."

(PHOTO: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO) The facade of the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel as seen on Jan. 20, 2017.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement during a press briefing last Friday.

According to CBN News, Spicer stressed U.S. President Donald Trump's intent to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem. However, the question remains as to when it will push through.

"No one should consider this step in any way to be a retreat from the President's strong support for Israel and for the U.S.-Israeli relationship," Spicer said. "The President made this decision to maximize the chance of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling a solemn obligation to defend America's national security interest."

The press secretary added that as the president has already conveyed his willingness to move the embassy, the only concern should be not that "if the move happens, but when."

In a move that was viewed as keeping up with the past administrations' stance on the embassy issue, Trump signed a waiver last Thursday that delayed the move of the embassy from its current location to Jerusalem, reported the Los Angeles Times.

In 1995, the U.S. Congress adopted the Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Act, which recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The legislation stated that the embassy located in Tel Aviv should be moved to Jerusalem not later than May 31, 1999.

However, since it was signed, former presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama all signed a six-month waiver during their terms that kept the embassy in Tel Aviv, arguing that it was for the country's best interest.

Trump is the latest addition on the list as he signed the waiver last week.

During last year's presidential campaign, the embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was one of Trump's campaign promises, which was met with criticisms by many.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his disappointment over the delayed transfer of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. However, he said he understands Trump's decision and is looking forward to see the move happen in the future.