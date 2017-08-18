White Supremacist Chris Cantwell Who Complained Trump Gave His Daughter to Jew Banned From OKCupid

(Photo: YouTube/Screengrab) White supremacist Chris Cantwell has been banned from dating website OKCupid.

White supremacist Chris Cantwell who called for the creation of a white "ethno-state" and complained about President Donald Trump giving his daughter Ivanka to a Jew has been banned from free online dating website OKCupid.

"We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life," the company said in a tweet Thursday.

"There is no room for hate in a place where you're looking for love," it added.

OKCupid further urged its members to report "people involved in hate groups," who use their services presumably to take similar action.

Cantwell, who supports the use of violence by white supremacists and white nationalists to create a white "ethno-state," shared his views in an interview with Vice during the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday where one person died and 19 others were injured.

"I'm here to spread ideas, talk, in the hopes that somebody more capable will come along ... somebody like Donald Trump who does not give his daughter to a Jew," he said.

REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump listen to U.S. President Donald Trump speak to the media at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.

During the Vice documentary, Neo-Nazis were also shown carrying torches and chanting "Jews will not replace us" while marching through the campus of the University of Virginia last Friday.

The ideal leader for America, said Cantwell, would be "a lot more racist than Donald Trump."

"... I don't think you could feel about race [as] I do and watch that Kushner b‑‑‑‑‑d walk around with that beautiful girl," Cantwell said.

After he was criticized for not condemning white supremacists and white nationalists in his initial remarks on the deadly Charlottesville violence, President Trump on Monday condemned racism as "evil."

"Racism is evil," he said. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

He would later stand by his initial remarks where he blamed the alt-right group protesting the removal of a confederate statue and their counter-protesters for the violence on Saturday. He also said there were "fine" people fighting on both sides which caused an uproar among many minority groups.

"You have some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group — excuse me, excuse me — I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name," the president said.

Many minority groups were offended by President Trump's "fine people" comment, including, according to The New York Times, Jewish staffers in the White House who have mostly kept silent.

Gary D. Cohn, the Jewish director of the president's National Economic Council, was described in the Times as "disgusted" and "deeply upset" by Trump's comments but didn't air them publicly.

Jared Kushner, the president's Jewish son-in-law singled out by Cantwell, has also been silent. His wife, Ivanka, who converted to Judaism, said in a tweet Sunday: "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis."

