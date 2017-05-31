White Supremacist Jeremy Christian Heard Telling Christians, Muslims and Jews to 'F***** Die' Before Stabbing 2 Men to Death

The white supremacist who was accused of fatally stabbing two men and wounding another man on a Portland train had been implicated in a racist attack even before Friday night's assault.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/BETH NAKAMURA/POOL) Jeremy Christian, 35, shouts during an appearance in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on May 30, 2017.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was accused of stabbing to death Rick Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrrdin Namkai-Meche, 23 while they were protecting two teenage girls on a Portland MAX train, the Daily Mail reported.

Christian yelled at the two teenage girls, one of whom is a Muslim, to "go back to Saudi Arabia" and go kill themselves. Three men protected the girls after Christian lunged at them with a knife.

Before this incident, a Portland police spokesman told KGW-TV that Christian already threw a bottle of Gatorade at a black woman at the Interstate Rose Quarter Station. In response, the woman sprayed Christian with mace, a type of aerosol self-defense spray.

Christian later caused another commotion by ranting against Muslims and Christians while on a train at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

He was filmed by a woman who only chose to be identified as "KK." In the video she shared with KOIN, Christian can be heard threatening passengers who dared oppose him.

"You don't like it? You got a problem with what I'm saying?" he said. F*** all you Christians and Muslims and f****** Jews, f****** die. Burn you at the stake... f****** die."

The woman named "KK" said Christian was "complaining about the city, complaining about Muslims, Christians, and it just got very violent very quick."

Christian was also heard talking to someone on the phone and complaining about the spraying he received from the black woman earlier that evening. "KK" said he was "visibly upset" by it, and everyone who was with him was "pretty scared."

"By the time we were at [the Gateway Transit Center], he was talking about wanting to stab somebody and gestured to pull something out of his pocket. Everybody around me got up, I was right behind him," she recalled.

Unfortunately, nothing was done to remove Christian from the train.