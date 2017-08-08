Who Are Black Death? Dark Web Group's Identity Still In Question After British Model's Abduction

REUTERS / HANDOUT A screenshot of a document from the Black Death Group seen from the laptop of Chloe Ayling's alleged kidnapper Lukasz Pawel Herba

A Dark Web organized crime organization that calls itself the Black Death gains notoriety after the alleged abduction of British model Chloe Ayling in Italy.

But what exactly is the Black Death Group?

Little is known about the alleged organized crime group that reportedly operates online. But the authorities are looking into Ayling's case to gather more information about the organization.

According to the statements that Ayling revealed to the authorities, she arrived in Milan, Italy on July 10 for a photography job that was booked through her agent. However, both the 20-year-old model and her agent have no idea at the time what exactly she will do in the city.

Then Ayling revealed that she was asked to go to an apartment, where two men immediately attacked her upon her arrival and shoved her into a bag that was stuffed into a car's trunk. She also claimed that she was drugged with the animal anesthetic called ketamine, which is also used as a party drug.

The model also mentioned that she was taken to the French border in a village called Borgial, Italy where she was handcuffed in a wooden chest inside a cottage bedroom. During that time, she claimed that the Black Death group tried to auction her as a sex slave through the so-called dark web through an ad where she was photographed wearing nothing but a velvet body suit with her left breast left exposed.

According to Ayling, her rumored abductor Lukasz Pawel Herba attempted to sell her online for £270,000. But he decided to set her free after finding out that she is a mother of a two-year-old boy.

A statement from the Black Death Group about the release of Ayling has been reported by Mirror UK, which states that her freedom comes with a very stern warning.

The group mentioned that they made a mistake when they abducted her, especially since their organization do not involve young mothers in their organization. But the group told her that she has to strictly follow several sets of instructions for her own protection.

"You will, upon your landing in your home country cease any investigation activities related to your kidnapping. You also agreed to sneak a pre-determined set of information in to the media and we will expect to see evidence that has been done in the near future," the Black Death's statement said. "You have also agreed to pay outstanding costs of your release of $50,000. We expect that money to be paid in BitCoins within one month. Any sort of disobedience with the above will result in your elimination."

However, Ayling's lawyer Attorney Francesco Pesce reportedly told ABC News that he is still not convinced that the Black Death organization actually exists. He also asked the media to allow Ayling to spend some time to recuperate from her traumatic experience.