Dr David Dao Family: Who Are Dr. David Dao's Wife and Children?

Dr. David Dao made headlines this week after he was removed from his United Airlines flight by force and suffered severe injuries because of the gruesome incident. Photos of him being dragged down the aisle of the plane by aviation officials with blood streaming down his face made the rounds online, causing widespread outrage.

Reuters/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI Crystal Dao Pepper, daughter of Dr. David Dao, speaks during a news conference at Union League Club in Chicago, Illinois.

Since the news broke, netizens have taken an interest in Dao and his personal life. Recently, it was revealed that Dao and his wife were actually refugees from Vietnam who came to the United States in 1970 to start a family. As their family grew, he and his children have become strongly involved in the field of medicine.

Dao has five children, four of whom are doctors. Dao is a practicing doctor in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, which is located 40 miles south of Louisville. His oldest child Tim is a cardiologist based in Plano, Texas. The second son, Ben, is 31 and is also a medical graduate. His daughter Christine is also a doctor in Durham, North Carolina, while Angela, the youngest in the family, also holds a medical degree.

Dao's wife, Teresa, is a pediatrician who graduated from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Currently, she treats patients at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

At a press conference held after the incident, Dao's daughter Crystal spoke and described her father as a loving father.

"My father is a wonderful father who [has] helped raise his five kids. He's a loving grandfather, too, and at the end of the day that's the person who we are trying to take care of," she said.

Dao also pursued a career in culinary arts at Sullivan University in Kentucky in 2003 after his medical license was temporarily suspended due to drug charges. He is passionate about making delicious and nutritious food because he is reportedly "sick of always treating the symptoms of a poor diet."

This week, Dao's family hired two sets of lawyers to handle the lawsuit against United Airlines.