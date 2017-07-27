Who are the 'Flip or Flop Vegas' Cast Members?

Facebook/HGTV Featured in the image are "Flip or Flop Vegas" stars Bristol and Audrey Marunde.

Real-life couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde are the hosts of the Vegas edition of the "Flip or Flop" spin-offs.

According to HGTV, apart from starring in the house flipping reality series, there is a lot more to know about the two.

First of all, they met back in Memorial Day 2009 at a UFC fight. Bristol, a professional mixed martial artist, met his wife at the ring side. Aubrey, who is a real estate agent, was just the person he was looking for at the time as he was planning to buy a house.

Not long after that, they built a family with two sons and then combined their knowledge and skills to build a home renovation empire in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is known to have one of the fastest-moving real estate markets in the U.S.

Despite having their base in Vegas, the two are actually not from the city. Aubrey used to live in the small town of Milton, Pennsylvania, while Briston is from Sequim, Washington.

The Marundes are also fond of animals. In fact, they reportedly have a mini zoo in their home. They have dogs, turtles, chickens, parakeets, and fishes.

"We are definitely animal people, and our kids love animals, too," Aubrey revealed. "We try to teach them about responsibility, and there's no better way than with pets," she added.

"Flip or Flop Vegas" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.

In other news, the original "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa recently shared the struggles he has experienced as a father, especially now that he has gone separate ways with former wife and co-star, Christina.

He recently posted an image on Instagram, which showed the word "dad" and other terms related to it.

"Well...my kids go home today and I'm sitting in my car on set as I write this," El Moussa wrote in the caption. "Being a dad is not easy...it takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives," he added.

El Moussa shares a 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, and a 23-month-old son, Brayden, with his former wife.