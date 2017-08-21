Who Is Amber Portwood's New Beau?

Facebook/TeenMom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood, who is reportedly with a new love.

Amber Portwood has a new man in her life.

Just two months ago, the "Teen Mom OG" star broke up with her on-and-off boyfriend Matt Baier, and it looks like their split is finally for good. While Portwood revealed that she and Baier are still talking, they are definitely not getting back together because just recently, the reality star was spotted getting intimate with another man. Now, who is this new man in Amber Portwood's life?

According to E! News, Portwood's new beau is Andrew Glennon, and the two met during the time she and Baier were filming "Marriage Boot Camp." But this is not one of those popular cheating cases. It is true that Portwood and Glennon grew close to each other during the filming process of "Marriage Boot Camp," but they both waited until production wrapped up before they pursued a romantic relationship.

"During filming, Andrew noticed Amber before she noticed him. He contacted her once filming ended. She and Matt were broken up and she invited him to come visit," a source told E! News. It did not take long before the two became inseparable.

Andrew Glennon is from Malibu, California, and he has been in production, particularly the camera field, for a while.

As for Portwood's ex, Matt Baier, he seems to be regretting his breakup from the 27-year-old reality star a lot. Baier, 46, admitted that their breakup was mostly because of his doing, saying, "I'm trying to do a lot of work on myself because I realize now the downfall of our relationship was my fault. When you're thrust into the spotlight like that, it can affect you. My mistake was taking our relationship for granted."

After their breakup, it was revealed that Baier had moved to Las Vegas where he got himself into gambling. "I've been making a living through my winnings," Baier says. "That said, I'm not really enjoying it. This isn't the life I want to live."

More news on Amber and her new love life should unfold soon.