Who is Andy Murray's Wife, Kim Sears? Kim Spotted Cheering for Husband at French Open

As a huge fan of tennis superstar Andy Murray, Kim Sears is a fixture at all of his big matches as his wife cheers him on from the sideline. As Murray went on to the third round with his win over Martin Klizan, fans wonder about how he and Kim Sears got together.

Reuters/Russell CheyneTennis player Andy Murray leaves the cathedral after his wedding to his fiancee Kim Sears in Dunblane, Scotland, April 11, 2015

The couple has been together since 2005, but it would not be until February of last year, 2016, that they would welcome their first child, according to Hello Magazine. Kim and Andy had their daughter Sofia that month, and Murray's busy schedule is such that he had to fly back to Britain to meet his daughter just days after bowing out of the Australian Open after his defeat to Novak Djokovic.

Newly inspired, the tennis icon went on to win his second Wimbledon title late last year — a distinction that earned him a knighting in the New Year Honors for 2017.

He and his wife are currently juggling a busy tennis schedule with taking care of Sophia, which is a challenge that Kim is clearly up to the task for. The 29-year-old mother was born in Balcombe on 1987. When the couple is not traveling around the world for Murray's tennis tournaments, she lives with her husband in Surrey with their baby Sophia and their two dogs, according to the Sun.

Sears was a university student at Sussex, achieving "A" ranks for music, drama and art in her stay. She first met the 18-year old Andy Murray at the U.S. Open tournament, back in 2005, when Sears herself was just 17 years old. They were introduced by Nigel Sears, Kim's father and head of the Women's Tennis Association at the time.

The couple started publicly dating on Murray's first tournament in 2006, and barring a brief breakup, were steady ever since. Sears have been known to be a fan of the tennis player, and she cheers her husband on during Murray's matches, including one memorable 2015 Australian Open match where she was spotted mouthing invectives at Murray's opponent.