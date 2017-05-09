Who Is Brigitte Macron? Meet the Future First Lady of France

Brigitte Macron (née Trogneux) is France presidential-elect Emmanuel Macron's wife and the soon-to-be First Lady of the country. Who is Brigitte Macron, and what role will she play as the next French president's partner?

Reuters/Philippe WojazerBrigitte Trogneux, wife of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France.

Emmanuel Macron celebrated a decisive victory over rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday, May 7. When given the chance to thank those who supported him, Macron said "Brigitte, always present, and even more now, without whom I would not be me," before the jubilant crowd, as quoted by The Independent.

It's a fitting short speech, as Brigitte Macron has been affixed to Emmanuel Macron's side through his presidential campaign, assisting wherever she can. She helped in preparing his speeches, managing his schedule, and giving him advice on public presentation.

Emmanuel Macron was just 15 years old when he met Brigitte in 1992. Mr. Macron was then a student at an Amiens private school. At the time, Brigitte was his teacher in literature, and she was also married with three children. Brigitte hails from a family of chocolatiers and was relatively well-off, according to The Telegraph.

When Mr. Macron was 17 years old, he declared his intention to marry Brigitte, much to the concern of his parents. In his last year of high school, he was sent away to Paris. Brigitte will eventually get a divorce and go after Emmanuel in the French city. The two were married later in 2007.

Although the couple had no children of their own, Mr. Macron has long considered his wife's three children and seven grandkids as his own family. Recently, Brigitte has been a constant presence at Emmanuel's side, helping him reach out to the people in the course of his campaign.

Already a subject of interest as the future First Lady of France, much has been made of Brigitte's love of fashion and her style, which has been described in French magazines as "modern."