Who is Chris Cornell's Wife?

On May 18, the world of rock was shocked when news about legendary rock frontman Chris Cornell's passing came out. According to reports, he died in his hotel room in Detroit where he apparently hanged himself.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokMusician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 25, 2017.

Cornell's sudden death came as a surprise for many, especially since hours before his body was recovered, he had just played a sold-out show with his band Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre. The lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell pioneered the grunge rock scene in Seattle, along with Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Since his death, fans have been curious about what might have possibly urged him to commit suicide. His death has also piqued the interest of some people who want to know more about his personal life, especially his wife, Vicky Karayiannis.

According to FOX 2, Vicky phoned Cornell's bodyguard on the night of his death, asking him to check on her husband because he hung up on her during a conversation. That was when his dead body was found inside his hotel room.

Vicky and the legendary rock star tied the knot in 2004 in Paris and had two children. He also has a daughter named Lillian Jean Cornell with his first wife.

A former publicist, Vicky used to work in Paris and comes from a Greek family that owns a chain of restaurants. She is the sister of Nicholas Karayiannis, more popularly known as DJ Nick Blast.

If there is one great achievement that Vicky and Cornell had as a couple, that would be the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation, which they founded in 2012 to protect impoverished and abused children. The couple also previously tied up with the International Rescue Committee in helping unfortunate children in a refugee camp in Athens.

The late rock star described his wife in a previous interview as "an angel, a lioness and the perfect wife and mother." Given the seemingly perfect married life that they have, it is a mystery why Cornell would ever want to kill himself.