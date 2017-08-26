Who Is Conor McGregor's Girlfriend, Dee Delvin? All the Details About The Notorious' Partner
As the famous saying goes, behind every great man is a woman and for Conor McGregor, that woman is Dee Delvin. The two have been together for nine years and she stood by him throughout his incredible career.
McGregor and Delvin both hail from Ireland with the former coming from Crumlin while the latter is from Walkinstown, both suburbs of the capital Dublin. The two began dating back in 2008 and have been together ever since. However, it was not until three years later that the first photo of the two surfaced online.
The couple recently welcomed a new addition to the family, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., back in May. The Notorious first announced Delvin's pregnancy in November 2016 following his historic Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205 win.
In a throwback image that Delvin posted back in 2016, she is seen with a young McGregor who is almost unrecognizable without his signature beard and tattoos. Delvin is also seen sporting a very different look with a heavy fringe hairstyle in the photo dated 2011.
According to the Mirror, McGregor will reportedly propose to Delvin following his $500-million-dollar fight with Floyd Mayweather this Sunday. The wedding could take place in Dublin as soon as next summer.
The Mayweather fight is said to have taken up much of The Notorious' time. This could be the reason why he plans to take a break after the match and possibly marry Delvin.
Reports suggest that the wedding will be among the biggest held in Dublin. McGregor isn't someone who likes to take things lightly and will probably go all out with the ceremony, regardless of whether or not he wins on Sunday.
A source alleged that Delvin has been driving McGregor's ambition to succeed ever since they met in a nightclub all those years ago. It might have been a long road to the altar but after eight years of being together along with a newborn son, a wedding is probably long overdue.