Who Is Conor McGregor's Girlfriend, Dee Delvin? All the Details About The Notorious' Partner

As the famous saying goes, behind every great man is a woman and for Conor McGregor, that woman is Dee Delvin. The two have been together for nine years and she stood by him throughout his incredible career.

Reuters/Steve Marcus UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on August 25, 2017.

McGregor and Delvin both hail from Ireland with the former coming from Crumlin while the latter is from Walkinstown, both suburbs of the capital Dublin. The two began dating back in 2008 and have been together ever since. However, it was not until three years later that the first photo of the two surfaced online.

The couple recently welcomed a new addition to the family, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., back in May. The Notorious first announced Delvin's pregnancy in November 2016 following his historic Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205 win.

In a throwback image that Delvin posted back in 2016, she is seen with a young McGregor who is almost unrecognizable without his signature beard and tattoos. Delvin is also seen sporting a very different look with a heavy fringe hairstyle in the photo dated 2011.