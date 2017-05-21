Who Is James Matthews? Everything to Know About Pippa Middleton's New Husband

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are officially husband and wife, having exchanged vows in front of friends and family at St. Mark's church in Englefield.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool)Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Being the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on top of her charity efforts, her head-turning style and athleticism and her work as a columnist, her name is not new to many.

Such is not the case for her now-husband Matthews, who is not as familiar as his new wife at least in the world of royalty. But he is quite a big name in the world of finance.

Forty-one year-old Matthews is a hedge-fund manager and a chief executive of the Eden Rock Capital Management Group.

According to Cosmopolitan, Middleton's new husband first trained as a finance trader at the Spear, Leeds & Kellogg (now part of Goldman Sachs) and then became a senior equity options trader at Nordic Optics Ltd.

When he was 18, he was a professional racer just like his father, who now manages Eden Rock Hotel with his artist wife and Matthews' mother, Jane.

Speaking of family, Matthews has a celebrity brother named Spencer Matthews, who appeared in the British reality series "Made in Chelsea" and "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here."

There is a third Matthews brother by the name Michael, who became the youngest British man to climb Mount Everest back in 1999, but did not survive the descent.

Matthews has an eye-popping net worth of $2 billion, according to Evening Standard. He is also the heir to the honorary Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric.

The title is currently held by his father, who owns a 10,000-acre Scottish estate. When Matthews succeeds him, Middleton will be made the Lady Glen Affric.

Matthews lives with Middleton and her dog Rafa in a £17 million mansion in west London, which has an underground movie theater, a gym, six bedrooms, an elevator and even a staff room.

The billionaire businessman owns a property in Chelsea and has his own private jet worth £3 million. When he was a bachelor, he lived in a luxurious Mayfair apartment.

According to Mirror, the house, no worth £40 million, was seven storey-high and boasted, five bedrooms and 21 rooms. He sold it more than a decade ago for £12.75 million, describing it "a bit big for one person."

Matthews and Middleton started dating in 2012, but rekindled their romance in 2015. He proposed to her at the beautiful Lake District, which happens to be the place Bill Clinton popped the question to Hillary Clinton.

The couple was brought together by their love for sports and adventure. Together, they did the Birkebeiner, a 6-hour Norwegian ski race and Otilo, a 47-mile swim and run held in Sweden.