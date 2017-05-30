Who Is Jared Kushner? The President Trump's Senior Adviser, His Net Worth and More

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser of United States president Donald Trump, is currently hitting the headlines after drawing the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the Russia probe.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)Donald Trump speaks as his son-in-law Jared Kushner (L), daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign event at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, U.S., June 7, 2016.

Per NBC News, investigators believe that Kushner has information crucial to the investigation. That does not mean he will be arrested or charged for a crime though.

Kushner being under scrutiny, however, not only puts the Trump family in the forefront, but also himself in the spotlight. This had many wondering more about him.

Born in New Jersey, Kushner is 35-year-old son of real estate developer Charles Kushner. He graduated from Harvard University in 2003 with a degree in sociology.

However, there is controversy surrounding how he got there. According to The Sun, journalist and Harvard graduate Daniel Golden claimed in his book that Kushner got a spot in the university after his father donated $2.5 million.

In 2007, Kushner continued his education in New York University, earning a degree in law and another in business administration. He went on to marry the president's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump in 2009. They have three kids.

As for his net worth, The Sun says that back when he was a student at Harvard he made $20 million buying and selling buildings for fun. This allowed him to purchase New York Observer in 2006 for $10 million.

The following year, he purchased the office building at 666 Fifth Avenue for $1.8 billion. By 2008, he was already the principal owner of Kushner Properties. It was revealed that Kushner and Ivanka's net worth go up to $741 million.

Kushner is currently one of President Trump's senior advisers including chief of staff Reince Priebus and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

As to why he was roped into the Russian probe, it is unclear what activities pushed the FBI to put him under scrutiny, although he was known to have met up with Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak and Russian banker, Sergey Gorkov.

"Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings," Kushner's lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, told NBC News. "He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry," he went on to say.