Who is Kevin Durant's Girlfriend? Will the Basketball Star Ask for Jasmine Shine's Hand in Marriage?

Golden Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has been focused on his quest for a championship ring, so fans can't help but wonder if Durant has plans for another kind of ring as well. Could his current girl, Jasmine Shine, be the one to get the star forward to settle down?

Reuters/Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY SportsGolden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) argues with forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, Feb. 4, 2017.

As a world-famous athlete and multi-millionaire, National Basketball Association superstar Kevin Durant will not be lacking for attention from the opposite sex. So it is a real endorsement for Jasmine Shine when Player Wives says that Durant's current girlfriend has really set herself apart from the crowds of Durant admirers out there.

Jasmine Shine is also said to have been the cause of the breakup between Durant and his ex-girlfriend, Monica Wright, also according to Player Wives. The split is all the more serious, as their break happened after Wright confirmed to the media in a post-game interview after a Minnesota Lynx playoff win that she and Kevin Durant are engaged.

Durant spoke about their split in an interview with GQ Magazine. When asked about the breakup, the Warriors star said "I had a fiancée, but...I really didn't know how to, like, love her, you know what I'm saying?" Durant asked, checking to see if his vague answer was enough for the time being. "We just went our separate ways," Durant continued.

Jasmine Shine could describe her relationship with the NBA superstar as an "on-again, off-again" affair — only this time, their relationship looks to be "on" for good. A source close to Kevin Durant tells Terez Owens that the star forward thinks that it's time he should look for a solid partner to rely on for support as he focuses on winning an NBA championship title.