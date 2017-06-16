Who Is Laura Leal? Nick Gordon's Girlfriend Relieved She Didn't Suffer Similar Fate as Bobbi Kristina

In the wake of her boyfriend's arrest for allegedly physically assaulting her, Laura Leal has revealed her relief that she managed to get out of her relationship with Nick Gordon alive, unlike his late fiancée Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of pop artists Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston.

(Photo: Youtube/The Dr. Phil Show)A screenshot of Nick Gordon from a guest appearance in "The Dr. Phil Show."

Gordon is faced with charges of domestic violence battery as well as false imprisonment for allegedly locking Leal inside his mother's home in Sanford, Florida and for hitting her violently.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, June 13, the 26-year-old restaurant worker detailed how Gordon had pinned her against the bed and punched her in the head. She is convinced that she would have suffered the same fate as Bobbi Kristina had she not managed to run to the room of Gordon's sleeping mother to seek her protection.

"I've been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I'm physically shaking," she told the DailyMail. "I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying — it's the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me."

According to TMZ, Gordon was arrested on Saturday, June 10, after Leal filed a police report alleging that her 28-year-old beau had physically assaulted her the day before. He was subsequently released on Tuesday from John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole, Florida, with his bond set at more than $15,000. He was only let out of prison under the condition that he wears an ankle monitor.

Gordon gained notoriety for his prior relationship with Bobbi Kristina, who was found unconscious in a bathtub on Jan. 31, 2015, with a load of drugs found in her system. She was in a coma for seven months until she passed away on July 26 of the same year when she was only 22 years old.

While Bobbi Kristina's ex-fiancee did not face criminal charges and was not imprisoned for her demise, Gordon was held responsible for her wrongful death and was told by the court to pay $36 million to her estate.