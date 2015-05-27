Who Is LeBron James' Wife? What's His Family Life Like?

Basketball superstar LeBron James excels not just on the basketball court but out of it as well. The National Basketball Association icon is also a husband to Savannah Brison and their three kids.

Reuters/Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY SportsCleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is guarded by Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, April 23, 2017.

Half the time the NBA superstar forward is on social media, he's showing off his family to his legions of fans. LeBron James and his wife, Savannah Brison, has been married since 2013. The couple already has three children as of this time — two sons, LeBron Jr. and Bryce Maximus, and their youngest daughter Zhuri. Their baby girl, Zhuri, was just born last year, according to Heavy.

LeBron and Savannah have been together for a long time, ever since they started dating in high school, back when Brison was just 16 years old. The couple seems to always view their relationship as one for the long term. It was not until December of 2011 that they got engaged. LeBron and Savannah finally got married two years later. in San Diego. They celebrated the day with a huge ceremony, according to Heightline.

The NBA couple already had their sons even before they got married. They had their eldest son while LeBron James was still in senior high school. LeBron Jr. was followed by a younger brother shortly before they got engaged. Zhuri, their baby daughter, was born in October 2014, a year after they got married.

Growing up on and around an NBA court made LeBron Jr. and Bryce Maximus avid basketball fans early on. The two brothers have been spotted regularly on the sidelines of Cleveland Cavalier games, watching their dad put on another triple-double performance, of course.

Having a daughter made a lot of difference for LeBron James. While he can let his competitive nature carry on into their home life with their boys, Zhuri needed another approach. "It's a lot different for me, you give rough love to your boys and you give soft love to your daughter," LeBron explained in an interview with Cleveland.com.

"I understand that and I look forward to the journey of all three of them growing up," the Cavaliers star concluded.