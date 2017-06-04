Who is Novak Djokovic's Wife, Jelena Djokovic? Spouse of Tennis Icon Pregnant With Second Child

Jelena Djokovic, who could be considered the world's number one fan of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, recently confirmed that a second child is on the way after dropping a subtle hint on social media. What do the fans of Novak know of his wife and family?

Reuters/Neil HallSerbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena Djokovic pose for photographers as they arrive at a fundraising dinner for the Novak Djokovic Foundation in London.

Jelena Djokovic, 30 years old and soon to be a mother of two kids with world tennis icon Novak Djokovic, has just confirmed her pregnancy on social media platform Instagram. In her post last April 30, she mentioned that she was 20 weeks pregnant. A vague hint added in the form of a pregnant woman emoji on her caption that she has added to another post on Snapchat for a photo of her and Novak confirmed the news, according to Baseline.

Earlier rumors that month were finally confirmed after speculations have been started by her appearance in Monte Carlo. She and Novak Djokovic attended the event on April 20, wherein she was already showing signs of pregnancy, according to posts by fans on social media. The baby will be the second for the couple since they welcomed their eldest child Stefan in 2014.

Novak Djokovic and his then-girlfriend Jelena Ristic have been dating in public since 2005, according to the International Business Times. The couple has dated throughout a large part of Novak's rise to his peak as the number one ranked tennis player in the world after the couple reportedly met in Serbia. The two were apparently introduced to each other by mutual friends in Jelena's country of birth.

By all accounts, Jelena has been a constant presence in Novak's games, attending all of his matches, including his coup at the Wimbledon 2011 finals, when Novak bested Rafael Nadal in a stunning upset that boosted him to the number one spot that year.

Novak went on to reclaim his number one rank in July 2014. A few days after, the couple got married in a seaside ceremony on the Adriatic.