Who Is Robert Mueller? Donald Trump-Russia Probe Special Counsel

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief Robert Mueller was selected by the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday to probe allegations linking the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump's election into office to Russian interference.

REUTERS/Larry Downing Former FBI chief Robert Mueller was appointed to head a special counsel.

"My decision (to appoint a special counsel) is not the finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says in a statement. "I determined that a special counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome."

Democrats and Trump's fellow Republicans have requested an independent probe on the 2016 U.S. election, following talks about Russia influencing the outcome of the election that favored Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Mueller will oversee the FBI's ongoing investigation on Russia and the possible endeavors they made to undermine Clinton's campaign. The FBI are looking into hacking and various other forms of sabotage.

Mueller's appointment comes shortly after Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was leading an investigation on the same matter. Trump, who allegedly asked Comey to end the investigation, might have deliberately attempted to interfere with the FBI.

With detailed notes of his meetings with Trump, Comey shares that the President had indeed asked him to do so. But on Thursday, Trump denied ever asking the former FBI director to cease the probe. When a reporter attempted to pry on the matter, Trump cut him off with a resounding "No."

As per usual, Trump took to Twitter to rant about the issue. Recently, he pointed out that a special counsel was never established to probe the illegal acts that allegedly took place during Clinton's campaign and throughout the Obama administration.

While America investigates the truth behind the controversial 2016 elections, Russia has denied the allegations.