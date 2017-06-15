Who Is Samantha Rotunda? WWE's Bray Wyatt's Wife Files for Divorce Over Husband's Alleged Affair

Wrestler Bray Wyatt's alleged affair with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announcer, JoJo Offerman, has reportedly led his wife Samantha Rotunda to file for divorce in Florida. Bray is said to have since walked out on his family in March 2017.

Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice MeadowsBray Wyatt at WrestleMania XXX on 6 April 2014 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Samantha wants to end her five-year marriage with husband Bray. According to the divorce documents, Samantha is asking to keep their marital home, alimony and child support along with majority custody of their daughters. Samantha has also claimed that this is due to the fact that her husband has been having an affair with Offerman, for whom he has allegedly left his family in March.

When Samantha filed for dissolution of marriage, Bray also reportedly followed this up with legal documents asking a judge for an injunction of silence and accusing his wife of releasing defamatory statements about him in public for the purpose of ruining his reputation.

High-profile Miami lawyer, Ray Rafool, said on Samantha's behalf that Bray's allegations and claims "are nothing more than a media ploy and endeavor to create an offense to defend his adultery and misdeeds."

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Samantha did not originally want to mention the alleged adultery in the divorce filing, but she eventually changed her mind when her husband started accusing her of making up lies.

There is not a lot that is known about Samantha since Bray has pretty much kept his private life private. However, it has been reported that the two of them first met at Troy University in Alabama, where Wyatt was on a football scholarship before leaving school in favor of following his father's footsteps and pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

Samantha and Bray were married in 2012 and has been living together in Hernando County, Florida prior to their separation. This is also where the divorce filing has been done. They have two daughters: 6-year-old Kendyl and 4-year-old Cadyn.

Despite everything that has happened, Samantha is hoping that an amicable resolution will eventually be reached for the sake of their children.