Who is Stephen Curry's Wife? Ayesha Curry Is a Star of Her Own

Stephen Curry has emerged as one of the dominant superstars of the National Basketball Association in recent years. His wife, Ayesha Disa Curry, is also a star of her own, with a brilliant career spanning cooking, acting, modeling and writing. It's a perfect match as two versatile stars became one of the model families in the NBA today.

Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY SportsNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), Dec. 13, 2016.

Much is known about Stephen Curry, one of the deadliest shooters in the league today. Even their four-year-old baby girl Riley Curry gets her share of the spotlight whenever she does her post-game interview antics before appreciative cameras.

Ayesha Curry, however, has enough achievements stacked up to stand on her own just fine. Her acting career started as early as when she was just 12 years old, when she acted as the love interest for Suga Prince's "Too Young for Love," according to the NBA Family Wiki.

Moving to Los Angeles to make her career as an actress, Ayesha regularly guested in several TV shows. She was better known, however, for her roles in "Underground Street Flippers," "Dan's Detour of Life" and "Love for Sale" in a movie career that spanned from 2008 to 2009.

After their wedding in 2011, Stephen Curry was just launching his stardom off the ground when Ayesha looked to turn her passion for food into a career. With her husband's encouragement, the NBA wife started her own blog site and YouTube channel. She also started a business when she founded Little Lights of Mine, a company that sells her brand of extra virgin olive oil, with 10% of the profits sent to the No Kid Hungry charity.

2016 was a huge year for Ayesha, when she got major exposure with her collaboration work with Chef Michael Mina in the Bay Area restaurant called The Mina Test Kitchen of International Smoke. Her newfound popularity in culinary circles propelled her cookbook "The Seasoned Life" to huge success — enough for her to earn her first cooking show "Ayesha's Homemade."