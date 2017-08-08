Who Will Be the Next 'Bachelor' for Season 22?

After his stint on this year's "The Bachelorette," Peter Kraus might be the next "Bachelor" for the show's upcoming season 22.

Facebook/TheBachelor Promotional image for ABC's "The Bachelor."

On Monday's finale of "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay was left with three suitors: Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter. Although he was a frontrunner on the show, Peter was eliminated partly because of his ambivalence towards proposing right away to Rachel.

Peter has been a fan favorite since the beginning of the season, leading many to believe that he is the perfect guy to become the next "Bachelor."

Romper pointed out that it might be unlikely for Peter to decide to settle down after telling Rachel the opposite. However, "The Bachelor" would take him on a journey that could maybe change his opinion on relationships.

Back in June, Peter also posted a photo of his 2005 high school yearbook showing that his future plans included joining "The Bachelor." The Wisconsin native previously admitted that his parents got engaged after only a month of dating as well, which makes fans believe that he could follow his parent's footsteps and settle down soon.

Although Peter and Rachel did not find happily ever after with each other, Peter is still grateful for Rachel because she helped him learn to love again. Their split was difficult for the both of them, but the duo finally had the closure they needed when they reunited on the reality show's last episode.

"I wish you nothing but the best and I just really want happiness for you," Peter told Rachel, with her responding: "I swear I want the same for you."

ABC has yet to officially announce the new "Bachelor" for season 22. However, now that Rachel's chapter in Peter's life is closed, viewers are hoping he will join the ABC show to find the right woman for him.

"The Bachelor" season 22 is expected to premiere in midseason 2018 on ABC.