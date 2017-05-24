Who Will Be the Next James Bond After Daniel Craig?

English actor Sir Roger Moore, widely known across the globe for his portrayal of iconic spy James Bond in several movies, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, at 89 years old. He played the famous character more than any other character, having appeared in the film franchise seven times.

(Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall)The late Sir Roger Moore attending the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London in October 2012.

Moore's family took to Twitter to share the sad news of the actor's recent passing.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated," the post read.

While some fans of the spy film franchise might argue that Moore was the quintessential Bond, other actors like Daniel Craig, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan at some point in their careers also got to play the slick and debonair 007 secret agent.

Craig was the most recent actor to play the main protagonist of the "James Bond" movie franchise, but in an interview with Time Out Magazine in October 2015, he revealed that he did not wish to reprise the role after "Spectre."

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on," he said.

And so, if Craig will not be returning to the spy film franchise, who will be the next James Bond?

Many fans are calling for the casting of Idris Elba, and if murmurs of his potential involvement in the franchise turn out to be true, he could be the first black 007. However, Elba has since explained that he was "too old" to play Bond in a movie.

Other possible options to cast as the new James Bond are Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston.

However, though each fan has his or her own favorite actor to support in the next installment of the James Bond film franchise, people should not get their hopes up that their votes and suggestions will be considered. Barbara Broccoli, the franchise's producer, mentioned that she will not be swayed by public opinion.

"There's this constant debate about who's going to be the next Bond," director Sam Mendes said in May 2016. "The truth is — and here's the headline: it's not a democracy." He added: "I can guarantee whatever happens with it, it will not be what you expect."