Who Will Replace Bill O'Reilly on Fox News?

One of the most known television hosts in the country, Bill O'Reilly, was fired from Fox News Channel over sexual harassment allegations. News correspondent Tucker Carlson will fill in his shoes.

(Photo: Reuters)Bill O'Reilly poses on the set of his show.

Early this month, reports about O'Reilly's inappropriate behavior surfaced on the internet. New York Times released a report on an investigation conducted against the television host.

The publication then learned and revealed that five women were paid a total of $13 million by either O'Reilly or his company in exchange for not filing a lawsuit against him. The publication said that the women who came out against the announcer worked for him or was featured on one of his shows.

The women accused O'Reilly for abusing them verbally and giving them vulgar comments. They also complained that the Fox News announcer even made offensive sexual advances against them.

The report quickly reached 21st Century Fox, Fox News' parent company. The company then acted fast, saying it will conduct an investigation on the incident.

Now, after weeks of being condemned by the public, the company has decided to let go of one of its prominent announcers. Still, O'Reilly denies the claims.

According to Los Angeles Times, the now former Fox News announcer released a statement turning down the reports. He said it was "tremendously disheartening" that his relationship with the network ended because of "completely unfounded claims."

On the other hand, 21st Century Fox released a statement as well, The company reiterated that it reviewed the allegations being thrown against O'Reilly. It also elucidated that the renowned host "will not return" to Fox News.

Moreover, Carlson will take over O'Reilly's place. The channel will also move "The Five" into a new timeslot. From 5 p.m. ET, it will be now be aired at 9 p.m. EDT. Meanwhile, the 5 p.m. time slot will be filled by Eric Bolling's new program.