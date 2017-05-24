'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Season 13 Air Date, Cast News: Improv Comedy Kicks Off New Season with Tony Hawk

The 13th season of The CW's improvisational comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" is coming this summer to fill its fans' Mondays with barrels of laughter and good cheer. What new comedic madness will the host and mainstays unleash to help their new set of special guests settle in?

Facebook/cwwhoselinePromotional banner for the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” featuring Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Aisha Tyler, and Colin Mochrie.

"Whose Line Is It Anyway?" has had a successful four-season run ever since it was picked up by The CW in 2013. Prior to this, the improv show was on a five-year hiatus following its eight-season stint on ABC. And although it pretty much follows the same format as its predecessor, The CW's "Whose Line?" ushers in a couple of changes to make it appealing for both its old and new audiences.

This season, the show will be bringing back host Aisha Tyler, who took over hosting duties from Drew Carey ever since the move to The CW, along with regular cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie for another cycle of spontaneous improv games that rely on the wit and comedic skills of its quick-thinking improv comedians. Every episode also enlists the help of a recurring comedian to complete the lineup of four performers.

In addition to this, The CW version now also features a celebrity guest, who may or may not have any experience in improv comedy, in addition to the four performers. And this season will be bringing in professional skateboarder, actor and entrepreneur, Tony Hawk, also known as The Birdman, as its first guest. Recurring comedienne Heather Anne Campbell will also be on hand to lend her support to Ryan, Colin, and Wayne.

What segments will the premiere episode of season 13 be featuring, and which ones will Hawk be participating in? What themes and curveballs will the audience be throwing at the improv performers, and will they be able to satisfy everyone's funny bones?

"Whose Line Is It Anyway?" season 13 premieres on Monday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET followed by an encore episode at 9:30 p.m. ET on The CW's summer slate. Below is a clip from an old episode wherein Wayne, Colin, and Ryan along with recurring performer Greg Proops do their own version of a "Survivor" Tribal Council.

Facebook/cwwhoseline

Old episodes of the comedy show are also available to watch on the CW Seed.