Why Did Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Split?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

Living the Hollywood life can prove to be as tiring as it is rewarding for those who have always dreamed to be in the spotlight. It is especially harder for couples, and sometimes love truly may not be enough to keep the relationship going. Recent reports reveal that one of the world's favorite couples is going through legal separation. "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" voice actress Anna Faris have a released a statement about the fall of their marriage, which inevitably devastated fans all around the globe.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," said Pratt and Faris through a Facebook post. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The post has since garnered the attention of their fans on social media, with many expressing their devastation they felt from their announcement. According to People, one of the main reasons why Pratt and Faris' marriage fell apart was because of the busy schedule of the former. Being an actor had him travelling and being generally away from his family, while Faris stayed at home to raise their son, Jack, who will be turning five in August.

Pratt and Faris shared eight years of marriage. They met back in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. Notably, the couple was frequently celebrated on social media as Pratt expressed his adoration for his wife during his speeches and interviews. Many were understandably hopeful that they would make it, and even in light of their joint statement, some fans believe that someday Pratt and Faris will eventually find their way back to each other.