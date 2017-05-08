Why Did Jennifer Morrison Quit 'Once Upon a Time'?

After six seasons of appearing as a lead character on ABC's fantasy series "Once Upon a Time," Jennifer Morrison has revealed that she is leaving the show.

(Photo: ABC)A promotional photo of Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan in the TV series "Once Upon a Time."

Morrison announced her departure from the TV series on her Instagram account on Monday, May 8. The 38-year-old actress revealed that she signed a six-year deal with the show and that she was offered an extension. However, she "creatively and personally" felt that it was time to move on.

"ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular," she wrote on Instagram. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that the filming schedule in Vancouver played a significant role in her decision to leave the show. She also felt that it was time to "personally and professionally" remove herself from the TV project once her contract ended.

Morrison also revealed that she will find a way to wrap up her storyline if the show gets renewed for a seventh season, having agreed to appear in one episode as a guest star.

The 38-year-old also mentioned that she is happy to continue attending conventions for "Once Upon a Time" and to meet fans of the show. She is currently scheduled to attend a San Francisco event in August, followed by a New Jersey event in October, and at Burbank, California in November.

The season finale of "Once Upon a Time" season 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 14, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.