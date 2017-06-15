Why Does Dennis Rodman Travel to North Korea?

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

Dennis Rodman's trip to North Korea is off to a low-key start.

The ex-NBA player is known for having unlikely links to North Korean leadership, repeatedly traveling to the authoritarian state. He recently returned to the country for an unknown reason, but he made it clear that the White House has nothing to do with his visit.

In a tweet, the 56-year-old clarified that his trip was sponsored by Potcoin — one of the cybercurrencies meant for buying and selling marijuana in countries where it is regulated. He also promised to discuss details about his "mission" soon.

Rodman's North Korean trip coincided with the unexpected release of American citizen Otto F. Warmbier, who had been held prisoner in the country for over a year. The 22-year-old college student was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for reportedly stealing a propaganda poster back in 2016.

ABC points out that Americans are considered enemies in North Korea since both countries never signed a peace treaty to officially conclude the 1950-53 Korean War. Rodman's publicist previously issued a statement saying the former NBA star is in a very rare position of being friends with both leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.

Aside from being pals with Kim Jong Un, he also knows Donald Trump personally since he was a cast member of Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" show.

Rodman has traveled to North Korea at least four times, and three of his trips took place between 2013 and 2014. CNN notes the State Department was aware of Rodman's plans to go to North Korea, but a senori U.S. official stressed that the basketball player is not in the country in any official capacity.