Why Does The Bible Repeat Itself?

The Bible, obviously written by inspiration of God, interestingly has many repetitions that make many readers ask "why?" If God is so perfect and all that He does has a purpose behind it, then why did God allow the Bible to have numerous repetitions?

Pixabay

Purposeful repeating

The Bible contains various repetitions inside its pages. Many stories, commands, and other instructions are repeated. While some might consider it annoying, there's actual value and importance in all these repetitions.

Paul said in 2 Timothy 3:16-17,

"All Scripture is inspired by God and is profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work."

When Paul said "all Scripture," he meant everything that is written in the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. All of it is profitable and makes any Christian ready and able to do the good things God wants him to do.

That said, we must realize that the repetitions are there for a purpose. Here are three possible reasons why the Bible contains so much repetition, and how it helps us.

1) To emphasize Christ Jesus

Usually when some instruction or detail is important and has to be emphasized and remembered, it is repeatedly said or given. Teachers who teach in school repeat important parts of the lesson to make sure students completely understand and capture the lesson; less important details are not repeated as much as the more important ones.

The four Gospels Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, for example, serve to emphasize the truth of Christ's existence, life, ministry, death and resurrection. The four accounts coming from four different people – supported by other people such as Paul, David, Isaiah, and even Moses – confirm His identity.

2) To remind us of God's promises

Man has limited memory and is thus forgetful at times. God knows that man is made from dust and is thus limited in his capabilities, and so He keeps reminding us of His promises by repeating them. We might forget His promises, but He won't.

The Bible tells us that God makes good on His words. He does whatever He says, even if it means we have to wait for a long time. When we grow older we might forget the promises God said to us as young people, but He will never forget them.

3) To remind us of what God has done

Lastly, these repetitions serve as a reminder of the good things that God has done for us. Moses, for example, kept reminding Israel of what God has done for them so that they may learn to fear Him, revere and worship Him, and do what He commands.

As for us, the accounts repeated in the Bible serve to help us grow in the faith and become more Christ-like with each day.