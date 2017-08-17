Why Intel's Announcement of Ice Lake Is Unusual

REUTERS/Beawiharta Intel revealed unlocked X-Series chips under the Core i9, i7 and i5 brands during Computex 2017.

Given the fast-paced lives the current generation is living, there are a lot of demands that tech giants face every day. They are pressured to create, produce, and distribute the fastest products that technology can offer today. Recent reports reveal that processor giant Intel made an unusual move of revealing its future plans. And if the announcement is anything to go by, it looks like the tech giant is looking far ahead in the future and what it might be able to offer to its consumers and fans.

According to reports, Intel has announced the name for the ninth-generation processor chips that it is planning to produce and it is called the Ice Lake chips. Considering it is still gearing up for the announcement of the upcoming eight-generation, Intel's move turned the head of the technology community, especially since it boasts technology that has not been completely developed yet.

Reports also reveal that the Intel Ice Lake will be using the second generation of the delayed 10nm, the 10nm+. The theory is that this upgrade will be able to offer better yields and results compared to its predecessor, thereby making it more compatible and usable for a large range of Intel's processing chips. Unfortunately, the tech giant recently moved the developers of the 10 nm chips to give some improvements to the current 14 nm. This means that although Ice Lake has been announced, fans might not be able to get their hands on it until 2019, at the earliest.

The trials and tribulations that Intel is currently facing in its mission to bring the smallest but the fastest and strongest in the processor market may be caused by the difficulty they have found in developing the highly anticipated extreme UV (EUV) technology. Given that it makes manufacturing a lot simpler, the EUV technology is also hard to handle and create. Intel's announcement of the Ice Lake processor chips is interesting as this would imply a number of things for today's developing and upcoming technologies. As to what that may be, fans will have to wait for more information from the tech giant.